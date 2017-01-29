Today's news
Basketball roundup: SMNW, SMN girls round out tournaments with wins
January 29, 2017
Newton — Shawnee Mission Northwest cruised past Andover Central, 57-39, in the fifth-place game of the Newton Invitational.
The Cougars (9-4) held Andover Central to 12 points in the first half.
Northwest will return to Sunflower League action at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a home match-up against Free State.
Shawnee Mission North girls 35, Eisenhower 33
EMPORIA — Shawnee Mission North snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 35-33 win over Eisenhower in the seven-place game of the Glacier's Edge Invitational.
The Indians (4-9) will host Olathe East at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Gardner-Edgerton 50, Mill Valley girls 42
EL DORADO — Mill Valley was tied with Gardner-Edgerton at halftime, but the Trailblazers pull away in the second half to defeat the Jaguars, 50-42, in the third-place game of the Lady Cat Classic.
Evan Zars was named to the all-tournament team for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars (6-6) fell to the Trailblazers (ranked No. 7 in Class 6A) for the second time this season.
Mill Valley will play Blue Valley Southwest at 7 p.m. Monday.
Blue Valley West 57, Mill Valley boys 43
Mill Valley struggled to get going offensively in a 57-43 loss to Blue Valley West.
The Jaguars scored 21 of their 43 points in the fourth quarter.
Mill Valley (3-10) will play Blue Valley Southwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
