Indians place 13th at SM North Invitational

— With only having one senior on the team, Shawnee Mission North wrestling coach Tom Peterman has been trying to get the most out of his young squad without worrying about the results from the Indians this season.

The Indians placed 13th out of 17 teams on Saturday at the Shawnee Mission North Invitational, but Peterman was glad that his team got to compete against some of the best squads in the Kansas City area.

"Basically we're kind of beat up right now. We've got to do some healing up," Peterman said. "It's a tough tournament. You have Turner come in, Olathe South — some powerhouse teams. Returning was Blue Valley Southwest, Lansing — some of those teams. It's become a very tough tournament."

Peterman added, "I would say one of the biggest things that we need to do is increase our strength, and that's not something that you can do in a couple of weeks. Basically in the spring, summer and fall, we're going to focus on getting stronger in the weight room. The rest of this season, we're just going to scrap and get what we can get."

The SM North coach had three seniors in Nick Carson, Joe Steve and Cesar Salgado that he could depend on last year, but he has had to call upon juniors Tanner Willmon and Alonso Salgado to step into leadership roles this season. Willmon and Salgado both went 1-2 in their home tournament.

"We only have one senior, and he's not around most of the time because he's in ROTC going off on every Saturday to a huge championship thing," Willmon said. "Me and Alonso Salgado have tried to take over as juniors and lead everybody through everything."

Willmon was not 100 percent going into Saturday after hurting his back in SM North's dual against Turner on Thursday, but he was able to grind it out for all three periods in each of his matches. Willmon won by a 4-2 decision against Turner's Matt Hook, but lost 5-2 to Blue Valley Southwest's Justin Hill and 8-6 to Harmon's Salvador Aleman. The SM North 195-pounder also came back to defeat Aleman for a chance to wrestle for third place, but Willmon narrowly missed getting a near fall in the closing seconds.

"His biggest thing is that in the next couple of weeks, we've got to get healed up so we're ready for league and at least regionals and make a run at state," Peterman said.

North freshmen Rosario Peralta and Aidan Randall joined Salgado and Willmon in going 1-2. Randall has been one of the most consistent wrestlers for the Indians this season, and he credited Peterman for helping him make a smooth transition for kids club wrestling to the high school level.

"He's been a pretty good coach," Randall said. "It's hard to adapt from my dad, but he's probably one of the best coaches that I can ask for."

The SM North 106-pounder was coached by his father, Tyler Randall, starting at the age of 8. When Aidan was struggling in the early going of his match against Sumner's Peyton Richardson, Tyler yelled out to his son to listen to Peterman. Randall rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie it up at 5-5, but he went on to fall by a 7-6 decision to narrowly miss out on a chance to wrestle for third place.

"He's doing well. He's been around wrestling," Peterman said. "He's wrestled kids club, so he knows the game, who the better wrestlers are and where we're coming from and kind of what they do. His thing is that he's just got to get in the weight room a little bit, and kind of getting rid of the bad kids club habits and realize that it's another step up just like from high school to college from kids club to high school. It doesn't get easier."

Sophomore Jeffrey Downey highlighted the tournament for SM North by posting a record of 2-2. Both of Downey's wins came by fall in the first period.

Peterman is primarily focused on getting his team healthy for the final stretch of the season, as only districts, league, regional and state remain on the schedule. The SM North coach realizes that his young wrestlers might take some lumps in the final few tournaments of the season, but as long as they learn a few things a long the way, he'll be happy.

"It's a lot of talking, a lot of coaching with them and letting them know and realize that as freshmen or being on the younger side of things that it's a process. You've got to … I don't want to say take baby steps, but you've got to realize what you can do when you can do it as long as you're still growing and getting better," Peterman said. "You never look at winning. Don't look at the destiny. Look at the process. Look at the journey. What are you doing in those matches? We're getting better, but we've got a long way to go still."