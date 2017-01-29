Wrestling roundup: Four area grapplers win weight classes

— Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Jerad Habben and senior Devonte Smith won their respective weight classes on Saturday at the Junction City Invitational.

Habben moved to 28-4 on the season after pinning Cody Welch (Topeka High) and Joe Waltor (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) and winning 16-9 decision over Julion Falco (Salina Central) in the 120-pound championship match.

Smith's victory in the championship match of the 145-pound weight class came down to the wire. The SM Northwest senior edged Free State's Elijah Jacobs by a 2-1 decision. Smith won two matches by fall and another by tech fall to advance to the finals.

Northwest sophomore Charles Brockmann joined Habben and Smith in the finals, but Salina Central's Drew Burgoon outlasted him to win 7-5 by sudden victory in the 113-pound title match. Brockmann boasts a record of 25-2.

Kevin Thompson also placed for the Cougars after finishing sixth in the 170-pound weight class.

The Cougars finished eighth out of 14 teams.

Cokeley leads St. James

GARDEN CITY — St. James senior Sammy Cokeley pinned Newton's Dante Harper, Valley Center's Tyler Boone and Scott City's Wyatt Hayes before winning by forfeit against Pine Creek's Peter Isais in the championship match of the 160-pound weight class.

With the four wins, Cokeley improved to 29-4 on the season.

Fellow St. James senior Clay Lautt squared off against Scottsbluff's Salem Harsh in a match of undefeated wrestlers. Harsh (37-0) handed Lautt (32-1) his first loss of the season by winning a 5-4 decision. Lautt earned four first-period pins prior to facing Harsh at the Rocky Welton Invitational.

St. James 220-pounder Dominic Stean and 126-pounder Drew Ernsdorff placed sixth in their respective weight classes, and Cade Lautt took eighth at 152 pounds.

The Thunder placed 14th in the team standings.

Ward wins again for Mill Valley

CHANUTE — Mill Valley junior Conner Ward edged Arkansas City's Montez Robinson in a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker to win the 132-pound weight class at the SEK Invitational.

Ward improved his record to 26-3. The Mill Valley 132-pounder pinned Jose Lopez (Bonner Springs) and won by a 9-1 major decision over Gunner Gentzler (Andover Central) to reach the finals.

The Jaguars had seven other placers — Hayden Keopke (third, 170 pounds), Sage Sieperda (fourth, 182), Bryson Markovich (fourth, 126), Jett Bendure (fifth, 160), Austin Keal (sixth, 106), Austin Crocker (seventh, 152) and Devon Handy (eighth, 120).

Mill Valley placed sixth out of 16 teams.

Panagakis paces De Soto

BALDWIN — Nate Panagakis pushed his record to 33-4 on the season after finishing third in the 170-pound weight class at the Baldwin Invitational.

Two of Panagakis' four victories were by fall, and his lone loss was a 2-1 decision against Holton's Tyler Price in the semifinals.

De Soto 220-pounder Caleb McQuality also wrestled in the third-place match, but was pinned by Evan Dean (Santa Fe Trail) to close out the tournament. McQuality posted a record of 3-2, and moved to 24-9 on the season.

Chase Carter added a fifth-place finish in the 152-pound weight class, and De Soto trio of Michael Mashburn (285 pounds), Michael Zuchowski (195) and Lane Warner (113) took eighth.

De Soto placed 13th as a team.