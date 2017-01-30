The Hercules Challenge: MV, De Soto swim teams fundraise for St. James coach with cancer

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy boys swim and dive teams will compete against each other on Friday and Saturday in their first Eastern Kansas League meet, but the Jaguars and Thunder have been anything but rivals over the past week.

The season has not quite gone as the Thunder had planned thus far, but it has had nothing to do with how they’ve performed in the pool. Just a few days before the Thunder started practice in November, coach Kellee Hercules was diagnosed with cancer.

“I was diagnosed right before Thanksgiving. I had a total hysterectomy then and have gone on to do chemo now,” said Hercules of her bout with uterine cancer. “I’ve got a few more treatments left, and then, hopefully then, that will be the end.”

Hercules’ athletes have been supportive of their coach through her fight, and so have several of their opponents. Last Friday, Mill Valley and De Soto participated in their second annual swim-a-thon, which raised $470 — half of which will be donated to an organization of Hercules’ choice, and the remaining funds will remain with the Jaguars and Wildcats.

The Jaguars and Wildcats' inaugural swim-a-thon benefited Blue Valley swimmer Nigel Charlson, who was paralyzed after hitting his head on the bottom of the pool at one of the Tigers’ practices in December of 2015. The Mill Valley and De Soto swimmers had a special name for Friday’s swim-a-thon, though, as they called it, "The Hercules Challenge."

“Today was just Mill Valley and De Soto getting together like any other practice, but the coaches let us do fun events and different kind of relays to raise money for the St. James swim coach and what she is going through,” Mill Valley senior Garrison Fangman said. “I know she didn’t ask for any financial help, but I think it’s great that we’re helping out anyways.”

Although a few of the St. James swimmers found out about the Jaguars and Wildcats’ swim-a-thon on Friday evening via social media, Hercules was not aware until shortly before the Thunder’s practice on Monday.

“Oh my God, it just took my breath away. How sweet is that for kids that really don’t even know me — I mean, they see me around and stuff — to do that?” Hercules asked. “To go out of their way and do something that kind is just unbelievable. It just makes you feel really good about kids this day, doesn’t it?”

While the Jaguars and Wildcats knew they were raising money for a serious cause, they had plenty of fun doing so. Their swim-a-thon started with a 400-yard warm-up, but Dervin and De Soto coach Alissa Ruffin made it a little bit more challenging by requiring each swimmer to wear an item of clothing in addition to their speedos.

After the warm-up, the Jaguars and Wildcats competed in five different events. The first event had the swimmers team up in groups of four for a 200-yard kick-board relay. The next event allowed them to catch their breath a little bit, as the Jaguars and Wildcats broke up into different groups for the cap challenge. Each group took a swim cap, and had to stretch it out so that one of the swimmers could jump into it.

“I love the cap challenge because we did that when we were kids,” Dervin said.

The third event of the Hercules Challenge proved to be the toughest one. Dervin and Ruffin had their athletes do a timed swim of 12 minutes. Mill Valley sophomore Chris Sprenger ended up swimming the length of the pool (25 yards) 48 times to win the contest.

The Jaguars and Wildcats were able to take another long breather after the timed swim, as Ruffin set the stage for the fourth event: The Penny Relay. Ruffin scattered pennies throughout the pool, and whichever group retrieved the most pennies to their diving block was the winner. The catch was that once the swimmers picked up the pennies from the bottom of the pool, they had to relay them to the diving block with a spoon.

“That was pretty fun although I wasn’t very good at it,” De Soto junior Andre Van Meerhaeghe said with a laugh.

The fifth and final event of the Hercules Challenge was another favorite of the Jaguars and Wildcats, as they individually competed in what Dervin called, "The Indy 500." Each swimmer swam one big lap around the pool, and Fangman ended up being the winner.

“It’s a ton of fun. The kids love it,” Dervin said. “It’s for a good cause. It kind of teaches them to give back, and they have fun doing it.”

Dervin and Hercules have been friends since Hercules’ coaching days at St. Teresa’s Academy. The Mill Valley coach hasn’t been surprised one bit that Hercules has continued to coach while receiving her treatments.

“She’s a trooper. It shows those kids a lot, too. When they’ve got their little aches and pains — she would never say this — but there’s no excuse,” Dervin said. “She’s got cancer and she’s going every day. She’s going through chemo and she’s still going to practice, still going to meets. That’s pretty awesome.”

St. James senior Nick Callahan and the Thunder have prayed for their coach every day, and he said the strength of Hercules has rubbed off on them.

“I think she really motivates us like every single day to do better,” Callahan said. “We see her fighting for everything she is going through, so that just shows us that we can do the same thing. It motivates us, too.”

Between her previous coaching stints at St. Teresa’s and St. Thomas Aquinas, Hercules has built countless relationships in both the swimming and Catholic communities in the Kansas City area, and many of her friends have sent their well wishes.

“I’ve got all of the Catholics praying for me,” Hercules said with a smile. “The swimming community around here is fabulous. They are all about everybody participating, everybody getting better. It’s not about my team and your team. It’s about all of us. It’s just really cool.”

Hercules acknowledged that the recent success of the Thunder has helped her cope with cancer, too. One of St. James’ best performances of the season came on Jan. 21 at Blue Valley Southwest, as the Thunder placed second in the team standings. Hercules realizes that the Eastern Kansas League meet could make for a long weekend for her, but she can’t wait to see her athletes compete.

“It’s really good for me to stay busy,” Hercules said. “You don’t think about yourself when you’re busy. It’s made them get out of self also, and I think that’s good for both of us.”