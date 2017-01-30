Today's news
SMNW hoops alumna, Drake freshman Rose named MVC Newcomer of the Week
January 30, 2017
Des Moines, Iowa — Shawnee Mission Northwest alumna and Drake freshman Brenni Rose was named the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Rose scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double at the collegiate level in Drake's 88-79 double-overtime win over Northern Iowa. Both statistics were career-highs for Rose, as she logged 28 minutes.
Six of Rose's rebounds came on the offensive end, and the 6-foot Shawnee native knocked down 9-of-10 attempts from the free-throw line.
The former SM Northwest standout is averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in her freshman campaign.
Rose and the Bulldogs (16-4 overall, 9-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference) are riding a 10-game winning streak going into Friday's road tilt with Southern Illinois.
