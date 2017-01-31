Bowling roundup: Mill Valley sweeps tri; De Soto boys win quad

The Mill Valley boys and girls bowling teams swept their triangular against Maranatha Christian Academy and Schlagle on Monday at Park Lanes.

Meghan Clark won the girls tournament with a three-game series of 491. Clark led a quartet of Jaguars that placed in the top five, as Bri Laluk (479 series), Abby Berner (454) and Emily Jackson (440) placed second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Maranatha's Stephanie Pang finished third with a series to 462 to lead the Eagles to third place.

Hunter Turpin led the Jaguars on the boys side with a series of 554 to finish as the runner-up. Turpin finished one pin behind champion Brett Perry of Maranatha. Marc Hinnen (535 series) and Austin Snyder (507) followed Turpin in third and fourth, respectively.

Perry paced the Eagles to a second-place team finish.

Cauthron leads De Soto boys to first at KC Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The De Soto boys bowling team also coasted to a first-place finish in a quadrangular against Shawnee Mission West, Sumner and Blue Valley Southwest on Monday at KC Bowl.

The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the boys tournament. Seth Cauthron rolled a 656 three-game series to win the boys tournament, and Danny Erickson (574) and Tyler Lovegren (565) took second and third, respectively.

The De Soto girls squad came in fourth, behind a fifth-place individual finish from Mackenzie Green (371).