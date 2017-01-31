Lady Jags jolt BVSW with barrage of 3-pointers in 60-33 victory

— The Mill Valley girls basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in Monday's 60-33 win over Blue Valley Southwest, knocking down 11 shots from behind the arc.

Senior Elena Artis drilled four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of her points, and sophomore Presley Barton (15 points) and senior Courtney Carlson (11 points) hit three treys apiece. Sophomore Claire Kaifes drained the other 3-pointer, and finished with seven points.

The Jaguars got off to a blazing start, as they led 29-10 after the first quarter.

Mill Valley (7-6) will host Blue Valley West at 7 p.m. Thursday.