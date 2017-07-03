Archive for Monday, July 3, 2017
Walmart lockdown lifted after alleged assault
July 3, 2017
Shawnee Police placed the Walmart store near 65th Street and Maurer Road on lockdown late Monday after a customer reported someone had pointed a gun at him.
In a news release, Sergeant Matt Seichepine says officers were called to the Walmart, 16100 West 65th Street around 10 p.m. Monday.
"Officers arrived and learned that two suspects, a white female and black male, fled the store in a white Toyota Camry after pointing a handgun at another customer in the parking lot," Seichepine said in the news release. "The store was evacuated and searched as a precaution but no evidence of a shooting was found."
Johnson County Med-Act transported one woman to an area hospital with minor injuries. Seichepine says the woman fell while running from the store. No other injuries were reported.
One officer from the Lake Quivira Police Department assisted Shawnee officers with the search and perimeter in the immediate area of the store.
The store was allowed to reopen shortly before 11:45 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.
Comments
Theresa McIntyre 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Sorry to say but you have your information wrong. I was there and only about 3 -5 aisles from the shooter. There was nothing in the porking lot. The shooting was inside the store. I and my son were close enough to smell the gun smoke. Management would not listen to anyone when told that the shooter was inside not even one of his own employees. There is more to the story but I am tired and in pain because I too was injured while running away from the shooter who was most definitely NOT outside in the parking lot. Thanks, Theresa
Sign in to comment