Shawnee Police checking into Facebook post about needles

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a Facebook post which stated a Walmart employee poked food with needles.

The post drew attention on the social media site yesterday, but the post has since been taken down.

The post alleged that food, such as yogurt and milk, at the western Shawnee Walmart, near K7 Highway and Johnson Drive, had been tampered with needle marks.

On the city's NextDoor page, Communications Manager Julie Breithaupt stated this morning, "No one has filed an official report on this to police but our officers are working right now to investigate if there is any truth to this. We will update you as we get new information."