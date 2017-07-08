Shawnee library is closed for today

Today's news

By Staff Report

July 8, 2017

The Shawnee branch of the Johnson County Library is closed today because of an air conditioning malfunction.

Residents are encouraged to visit another location.

A spokesman for the Johnson County Library stated in a news release, "We apologize for any inconvenience. Repair is in process, and we hope to reopen for regular hours on Monday, July 10."

