Today's news
Shawnee library is closed for today
July 8, 2017
The Shawnee branch of the Johnson County Library is closed today because of an air conditioning malfunction.
Residents are encouraged to visit another location.
A spokesman for the Johnson County Library stated in a news release, "We apologize for any inconvenience. Repair is in process, and we hope to reopen for regular hours on Monday, July 10."
