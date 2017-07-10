MV freshman Freeman relishes experience on U-14 U.S. National Team

The sport of soccer took Mill Valley freshman Tyler Freeman to a different country for the second straight summer when he participated in the U-14 United States National Team camp from May 31 to June 10 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Freeman provided plenty of firepower from his forward position by scoring a team-high four goals over the span of four matches during the trip overseas.

“Playing against other countries was pretty different because you don’t get to do that all of the time, especially at like the domestic camps,” Freeman said in a phone interview.

The trip to Croatia marked the third camp this year that Freeman has traveled with the U-14 national team, with the other two being held in Carson, Calif. Freeman's best game in Croatia came against Dynamo Zagreb’s U-15 team, as he found the back of the net twice. He also scored against Bosnia’s U-15 team, and tallied the game-winner to defeat Croatia’s U-14 squad. The U.S. U-14 team posted a 3-1 record in Croatia behind Freeman’s four goals.

“I thought we all just came together,” Freeman said. “With whatever happened, we were just focusing on getting the result, getting the three points and winning every game.”

Freeman has worked on improving his skill set with the Sporting Kansas City Academy. In 2016, Freeman traveled to Mexico City to compete at the Scotiabank CONCACAF Under-13 Championship with the SKC Academy. He credited the SKC Academy for preparing him for any level of competition.

“They just work with us on our all-around game whether it’s the technical side or tactical side,” Freeman said. “They just help you improve on everything. It’s great practicing every day with the team.”

The fleet-footed forward will get the chance to represent Sporting Kansas City at the Generation Adidas ESP week, which will take place July 30 through Aug. 3 in Chicago. As a part of the invitation-only event, Freeman will be able to attend the MLS All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars will take on Real Madrid.

“It’s an honor. Whenever you do, (you try to) represent Sporting well,” Freeman said. “It’s great. I’m just happy to be selected.”

While Freeman is excited for the Generation Adidas ESP week and the MLS All-Star Game, he’s also looking forward to his upcoming club season with a new group of Sporting KC Academy teammates. Freeman will challenge himself by playing on the U-17 team next season.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be tough playing against people who are two years older than me,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a good learning experience. It’s going to be a good season.”