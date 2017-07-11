Today's news

Shawnee Mission Parkway westbound lanes closing Friday

By Staff Report

July 11, 2017

Pavement patching and overlay work will begin on westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway between I-35 and Mastin St. on Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 17 at 5:00 a.m. All westbound lanes will be closed during this time and a signed detour will be provided.

  • Traffic will use Antioch Rd. to Johnson Drive or 75th St. to Nieman Rd. to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

  • Access from westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway to I-35 northbound will remain open, but access to I-35 southbound will be closed.

  • The ramp from I-35 southbound to Shawnee Mission Parkway will be closed. Traffic exiting from I-35 northbound to Shawnee Mission Parkway will need to go east and follow the detour.

  • I-35 traffic intending to go west on Shawnee Mission Parkway should use Johnson Drive. Merriam Drive will be closed at Carter Ave.

