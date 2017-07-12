Shawnee gas station robbed early Wednesday

Shawnee Police confirm they are investigating after the Temp Stop convenience store, 13515 West 63rd Street was held up early Wednesday morning.

Major Dan Tennis says officers were called to the business around 3:30 a.m.

"The suspect, who had his face covered, was described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and blue pajama pants," Tennis said. "He was armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash."

Tennis says officers established a perimeter in the area and then used the K-9 unit in attempt to locate the suspect. No one was located in the search.

The store employee was not injured and no customers were inside the business at the time.

"There is surveillance video, but we would only release that to ID a suspect," Tennis said. "We are still looking at it to see the quality."

The Shawnee Temp Stop, billed as a "high-class" convenience store, opened in late 2012 and has been the scene of several robberies. Operation 100 News has asked police to provide a number of robberies at this business. Major Tennis says he is checking on how many robbery incidents have occurred.

