St. Joseph Catholic Church to host blood drive July 24

St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on July 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive, using the west entrance.

The center needs to collect 580 pints of blood every day and 140,000 annually to meet the needs of the hospitals.



An individual within the area that Community Blood Center serves needs a blood transfusion every four minutes.

Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and use sponsor ode: stjosephcatholic.

Walk-in donors are welcome.

For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.