Shawnee Temp Stop robbed for second time in four days

Shawnee Police are investigating after the Temp Stop convenience store, 13515 West 63rd Street, was robbed early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Sergeant Tom Lynch said officers were called to the business about 1:45 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store, one of them was armed with a handgun.

"The suspects exited the store after obtaining an unknown amount of cash, and fled on foot west from the Temp Stop," Lynch said in the release. "A police canine was deployed, but the suspects were not located."

Lynch says the suspect who showed the handgun was wearing a blue jacket with a scarf over his face. There's no description of the second suspect.

No injuries were reported in the incident and detectives continue to investigate.

The Temp Stop, billed as a "high-class" convenience store, opened in late 2012 and has been the scene of eight robberies according to Shawnee Police.

On Wednesday, July 12, Major Tennis confirmed to Operation 100 News that the store was robbed three times in 2013 (February 12, May 9, May 14), May 2014, October 2016, March 31, 2017 and July 12, 2017.

