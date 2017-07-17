Area gymnastics camps have strength in numbers

The 2016 gymnastics season featured several highs and lows for the gymnasts and coaches in the Shawnee Mission School District.

There was a shadow of doubt that the sport of gymnastics would continue in the SMSD for a bulk of the 2016 season, but when it was confirmed that it would in 2017, there was a sense of relief but not a feeling of contentment. The gymnasts, coaches and fans knew that numbers would have to increase to convince SMSD officials that the sport should remain in the district beyond 2017, and they made a strong case last week at two different camps.

Between a camp held at SM West — which featured elementary, middle and high school sessions — and SM Northwest's high school camp, 70 gymnasts polished their skill sets throughout the week.

"That's been the goal all along is to build the team for the future. It's not just, 'Can we build it now?' It's, 'Can we build it long-term?'" SM North and SM West coach Ann Heinlein said. "With what we've got coming in, we can build it long-term with no problem. It's super rewarding to see that those girls are coming back and that we're seeing girls that came to our fall camp come back to this camp and coming into high school this year. That's really great, too."

After Heinlein lost two standout gymnasts from both of her teams in SM North alumnae Natalie Lanman and Elia Robertson and SM West alumnae Ariana Coker and Maddie Ricketts, she was unsure of how her squads would shape next season. While the start of the season is still seven weeks away, the attendance at the camp was very encouraging to Heinlein. Four SM North freshmen in Riley Hilton, Audrey Caravello, Tatum Meyer and Lilly Choat participated in the camp along with sophomore Briana Lloyd, who would be entering her first season with the Indians. North senior Kiersten Preckel was the lone returner from last year's squad at the camp.

"I'm not going to lie, it's devastating for me to know that my skill set is gone. A lot of these freshmen that are coming in, I didn't know that I had them. And really you don't know until the season starts that you have them. To not know what you have and hope is so nerve-racking. But it's a nice comfort to see those girls coming in and know that we're building another set of high-quality high school gymnasts."

With Preckel being one of the most-experienced gymnasts at the camp, Heinlein directed the attention of the underclassmen to the SM North senior during a couple of the drills and routines to ensure that they had the correct technique.

"Kiersten has always been the anchor. She's very mature for her age," Heinlein said. "She's always been a leader and she's got a good head on her shoulders. To see her come back and be able to guide these girls is great. Again, I'll be lost without her next year."

Preckel does not have any specific goals set out for her senior season, but she is motivated to perform each of her routines to the best of her abilities while serving as a mentor to the younger gymnasts.

"One of the things we've been working on is building up relationships besides new skills. We're also trying to learn each other," Preckel said. "It's been fun watching all of the newbies come in and see all of the new skills they have, and we're working on some of our old ones."

As the coach of two rival schools, one of Heinlein's favorite parts of coaching is seeing friendships build between gymnasts on different teams. Heinlein got a glimpse of that during the camp, and also saw some competitiveness come out of the younger gymnasts.

"The other thing that's great is the camaraderie between all of the schools, yet the challenge between all of the schools because everybody is like, 'Oh, she has A, B and C skill and I don't have that skill. OK, let me work on that,'" Heinlein said. "So it's nice to see the camaraderie, but the challenge as well between all of the girls."

With a team composed primarily of freshmen and sophomores last year, SM Northwest coach Jessie Rood saw the bond on her team build over the course of last season. Rood will go from having one of the younger teams in the district to one of the most experienced, and she is excited to see the Cougars' chemistry reach new heights.

"There's a huge level of excitement. I think the morale in general is different this year," Rood said. "We have a different bond because I've been here now for two years. We're all more experienced as a team."

The Cougars have three of the most seasoned gymnasts in the district in juniors Celeste Gordon, Zoe Kopp and Ellen Schnacker — all of who are two-time state qualifiers. The SM Northwest trio placed 14th, 16th and 19th in the all-around competition at state last year. Gordon, Kopp and Schnacker all made sure to get the most out of camp so that they would be well-prepared for when the season gets underway.

"Putting together routines is definitely our No. 1 priority right now," Kopp said. "We really just want to be prepared and meet all of the requirements that we have to so that we can really score well as a team together."

Along with fine-tuning some old skills, Kopp, Gordon and Schnacker have been working on adding some difficulty to each of their routines in the offseason as well.

"I have a lot of confidence in us this year because we didn't really lose anybody last year and I think all of us have been working out in the offseason and been trying new stuff, so we have a lot to look forward to," Kopp said.

The Cougars figure to have one of the deepest teams in the Sunflower League with at least 12 gymnasts. Molly Stack, Isabele Dory, Samantha MacAuley, Beverly Schenke, Sephine Bondurant, Kara Martin, Macey Walsh, Abby Lewis and Ellie Ridgeway have been practicing alongside Kopp, Gordon and Schnacker to give the Cougars a balance of experienced and new gymnasts.

"We have a lot of new talents and I think all of the new girls have a lot to offer to the team," Kopp said. "Everyone has their own personality and we're getting to know each other, so it's pretty fun."

While the Cougars had their own team camp instead of joining the other SMSD schools, Rood said that they share the same sentiments about the number of gymnasts being on the rise throughout the district.

"It's super exciting," Rood said. "All of the coaches have been really celebratory and really supportive of one another and the gymnasts alone are super excited to still be here."