Cougars show off versatility at camp

Following a trip to the Class 6A state tournament last fall for the first time in eight years, the Shawnee Mission Northwest volleyball team has set high expectations for the upcoming season.

The Cougars prided themselves on being a well-rounded team last season with several players having the ability to play six rotations, and they’ve continued to work on being more versatile throughout the summer between their games in the SM South Summer League and team camp last week.

“My assistant coach and I are huge on athletes. We want athletes on the court that can play six rotations and be able to stay on the court at all times,” SM Northwest coach Susan Specht said. “We have five of our six starters that play six rotations for us, so keeping them on the court at all times is going to create huge unity for us. That’s something that we’re trying to train all of our athletes to be able to do is play on the back row and attack in the front row.”

One of the six-rotation players that will be returning for the Cougars is senior Ava Graves. Both Graves and junior Hannah Black have been impact players on the Cougars’ front row, but they’ve enjoyed be able to contribute in the back as well.

“I like being a six-rotation player just because I like being in the whole time and helping out,” Graves said. “I think me and Hannah are just excited to be in the game the whole time.”

Graves and the Cougars have bought into Specht’s coaching philosophy, especially after a strong finish to last season. During camp last week, Specht made sure that her team went back to the basics while they were mixing in some underclassmen with the varsity and top JV returners.

“We like to go back to the fundamentals: serve and pass,” Specht said. ‘If we are consistent with the ball and control the ball — we have a lot of communication — that’s kind of been our focus. We have everything else built from that base, and then everything else will come.”

While the Cougars have a great deal of veteran players back from last season, Specht liked what she saw from freshmen Reanne DeBose, Taylor McCarthy and Audrey Bennett in the reps that they got in camp with the returners.

“Obviously we’re trying to take athletes that we see potential in and throw them in with the big dogs and see how they can fight. It makes them better to compete with the juniors and seniors who have been on varsity,” Specht said. “We have three freshmen who have come in and fit right in with being able to hang. It’s awesome.”

As the freshmen trio continues to become more comfortable competing at a different level, Specht is excited about the chemistry that the Cougars have the chance to build. Setter will be one of the positions that the Cougars have the most experience at with Sabrina Creason and Morgan Berry both returning for their senior season, and they are excited to generate the offense again this season.

“We’ve really been trying to focus on teamwork and coming together as a team,” Berry said. “Right now, a lot of us are just playing individually. We’re trying to come together as a team and work together.”

After watching libero Rylee Garrett step up to the plate as a freshman, Specht feels good about having a defensive cornerstone to build around for the next three years. With the experience of last year’s state tournament still fresh on their minds, the Cougars are champing at the bit to get off to a strong start to the 2017 campaign.

“It’s kind of something that we’re expecting now, and we’ve had a taste of it,” Specht said. “That’s our goal is to get back there, so we’re coming in with new energy and a lot of excitement.”