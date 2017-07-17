Mill Valley posts 4-5 record at USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship Series

— The Mill Valley football team wanted to show that a team from Kansas could compete against some of the best programs in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas over the weekend in the USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship Series in Frisco, Texas, and head coach Joel Applebee thought his squad did exactly that.

The Jaguars posted a 4-5 record at the tournament, which was one of four put on across the nation by USA Football.

“It was a great experience. Just getting away from our area I think is a good thing for our kids to be together and enjoy those experiences together,” Applebee said in a phone interview on Monday. “It was hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. We were supposed to play in their practice facility and then that kind of fell through at the last minute, so we ended up playing right near there at a really nice football complex.”

“Some of the kids got the chance to go over and see the practice facility and do those types of things. It’s just a great experience. More than anything, it’s just about being together and coming together as a group and enjoying each other. Having that experience at that age and playing those teams that you never get to see, I think that just in of itself is a great experience for our kids.”

In pool play, the Jaguars went 3-4 after earning victories over Evangel Christian (La.), 27-18; Cedar Hills (Texas), 31-19 and Westbury (Texas), 23-22. Applebee was proud of the Jaguars’ effort across the board, even in the games where they didn’t come out on top. The Jaguars had two close pool-play losses to John Tyler (Texas), 19-18, and Union (Okla.), 27-25. Mill Valley also fell to Bryant (Ark.), 34-10, and Lone Star (Texas), 24-13.

“Opening up the weekend with a win over Evangel Christian was a huge start to the weekend. Then playing really well against John Tyler (Texas) and coming back and beating Cedar Hills (Texas) — those are some nationally-known programs right there. I thought our kids more than anything just competed very well. That was the biggest thing we wanted to see out of the whole weekend. We wanted to see all of the kids competing as hard as they could, and I thought they did a great job.”

The Jaguars had a rematch against Evangel Christian in the opening round of the championship bracket, but fell behind early in a 44-0 loss. Applebee was pleased with how Mill Valley bounced back against Oologah (Okla.) in its consolation game, as the Jaguars ended the tournament with a 23-12 victory.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they (Oologah) have been in the state championship game three years in a row in Oklahoma in 4A. They are not just a slouch program,” Applebee said. “Anybody probably could have beaten anybody at any point in time in that tournament this weekend. That was the great thing about it.”

One of the most encouraging takeaways from the tournament for Applebee came with how the Jaguar defense performed despite being an inexperienced unit.

“I thought defensively we played extremely well. Tanner Moore played really well, Sage Sieperda played really well just to name a few. Ben Hanson was lights out against some of the best receivers that he’ll ever see,” Applebee said. “We saw a lot of growth from our young guys. We’ve got a lot of juniors who necessarily haven’t played a lot, especially defensively, and we saw so much improvement throughout the weekend from the entire group.

On the offensive side, the Jaguars’ dynamic receiving duo of Evan Rice and Logan Talley were in sync with quarterback Brody Flaming throughout the tournament, and Applebee saw plenty of positive signs from Jayce Zukowski, Matt Wittenauer and tight end Dustyn Sweet. The backfield combo of Cameron Young and Trevor Wieschhaus was also effective, according to Applebee.

The Mill Valley coaching staff preached to the Jaguars to just focus on themselves rather than who their opponent was during the tournament.

“Really it’s about us. It’s not about who we play,” Applebee said. “Yeah, we need to understand what our opponents are doing and put ourselves in situations to be successful, but in the end it’s about our play and we really want to focus on that. I thought our kids just did a great job of that. The competition is extremely good, which is a great thing for our kids.”

Along with Mill Valley, Derby represented the Sunflower State at the national tournament. The two-time defending Class 6A state champions went 4-4-1.

“Seeing Derby have the same opportunities and see their success that they had was exciting. Derby and our program do a lot of the same things during the summertime,” Applebee said. “We go to the Tulsa team camp together and 7-on-7 tournaments. I think a lot of our kids actually kind of get to know each other.

“It’s kind of fun to see that and have that relationship. We ultimately really wanted to represent the state of Kansas as well as we possibly could out there. Our kids did a great job of that. They also represented our community and Mill Valley so well. They were a class act down there and did some really good things. It was fun. It was a lot of fun. It was a really good weekend.”