Mill Valley volleyball takes multiple steps forward in offseason

At this time last year, Mill Valley volleyball coach Debbie Fay did everything in her power to mentally and physically prepare her team for its first year in the Eastern Kansas League.

The Jaguars had some early struggles against a daunting league schedule, but they were able to hit their stride in the second half of the season by picking up EKL wins over Blue Valley, BV Southwest, Gardner-Edgerton and Bishop Miege.

While Fay was pleased by the improvement of her team over the course of the season, she has been more encouraged with the progress that the Jaguars have made this offseason.

“I think every year we’re hitting a step. I think between last year and this summer, we’ve taken two or three steps just because the kids have bought into the philosophy of what we want to do,” Fay said last week at the team’s camp. “We have a year of EKL under our belt, so they’ve been woke up to the fact that we’re going to have to play big-girl volleyball and they’re excited about that instead of being a little fearful. That’s a huge step for us. These kids are coming in wanting to compete at that level.”

A winning culture has been something that Fay has been trying to develop during her three years at Mill Valley, and she felt started to feel a sense of that at camp.

“We’re really working hard to try to increase our volleyball knowledge because the decision-making on the court has to be done very, very quickly now. They knew it before, but couldn’t implement it,” Fay said. “We’re getting to where we can. They’re starting to see it, and that’s exciting for them. Their confidence is up, and that’s awesome. It’s just fun.”

After the graduation of Maggie Bogart, Morgan Thomas and Emma Mantel, Fay is calling upon three more seniors to fill their voids in Abby Archibong, Ava Taton and Allie Harvey.

“Those are the three seniors and they have a lot of help with them. They’re not doing it by themselves, but it doesn’t matter,” Fay said. “If you’re the oldest, it falls on you. It’s your senior year. You’re kind of in control of the group. They’re wonderful leaders.”

Archibong — who has verbally committed to play at Kansas State next year — missed the first two days of the Jaguars’ camp due to a camp at K-State, but she was impressed to see how her teammates improved in her absence.

“It’s been pretty good,” Archibong said. “We’ve been breaking everything down technically and just focusing on holding our platform and cleaning up our technique.”

Court awareness was one of the points of emphasis for the Jaguars throughout camp, as a few players are learning different positions. Even as one of the more seasoned players on the team, Archibong is trying to develop her skill set as an outside hitter after playing middle hitter last season.

“They moved me to outside because I’m going to K-State and they want me to train as an outside hitter,” Archibong said. “I’ve been getting more reps in the back row and serving and passing and all of that stuff.”

While Archibong is looking forward to leading the Jaguars with Harvey and Taton, she is confident that there will be some talented underclassmen that will step up to contribute in a big way next season.

“The level of intensity has just raised immensely because we’ve held people accountable,” Archibong said. “We just push each other so we can do our best.”

One of the underclassmen that Fay will be counting upon is sophomore setter Whitney Van Dyke, who already has a year of experience at the varsity level after starting as a freshman.

“Whitney has made huge, huge gains within the year. That was a tough, tough role to throw a freshman setter into the heat like we did,” Fay said. “We didn’t have an option. Honestly it was a good opportunity for her because now she’s seasoned and now she’s way more ready.”