SMNW golfer Ghilardi commits to Kansas

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi verbally committed to continue his golfing career at the University of Kansas on Thursday.

“Happy to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and golf career at the University of Kansas,” Ghilardi wrote on Twitter.

Ghilardi has posted top-10 finishes at the Class 6A state tournament in the past two seasons. The SM Northwest senior placed sixth in the 2017 state tournament and fifth in 2016.

Ghilardi also was crowned the Sunflower League champion last spring.

Ghilardi will join a Kansas squad that placed third at the Big 12 Championship in April, which marked one of eight top-five tournament finishes for the Jayhawks.

Along with being the top returner for the SM Northwest golf team going into his senior campaign, Ghilardi will also be the most experienced member of the Cougar basketball squad next winter as a two-year varsity player.