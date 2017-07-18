Experienced De Soto football team makes progress at camp

— The junior campaign for De Soto quarterback Bryce Mohl didn't go as planned after going down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7, but he has put that behind him.

Mohl was back under center and running the option last week with his teammates at camp, and is looking forward to what his senior season has in store.

"Offensively we made a lot of progress. Defensively they did, too," Mohl said. "Offensively it kind of ended rough, but throughout the week we took a bunch of big steps. We figured out the plays in our offense that we need to work on."

The De Soto quarterback will be joined by running backs Trevor Watts and Darren Winans and fullback Leo Oplotnik in the backfield, and the Wildcats will have some speed at receiver with the likes of Ethan Rodriguez, Connor Strouse and Kyle P. Bell.

"I love that we have three different threats every play. Our fullback, he's fast," Mohl said. "He can just cut through defenses. If we get outside with our slots, you're not going to catch them."

For De Soto coach Brian King, last week's camp served as a culmination of the summer for what he and his staff have been trying to preach to the players.

"We have really installed for the last four weeks. This is really our time just to polish things up and our last kind of go at it before we start the season," King said. "I just wanted to kind of find out where we were at, but this is kind of a polish week. Everything has been installed, so we just want to see how it looks like and find out where our weaknesses are and what we need to work on. That was kind of what are emphasis was was to kind of polish things up this week."

While King feels good about the players that are returning at the skill positions on offense, he's also very encouraged about how things are shaping up on the offensive line. The Wildcats' projected O-line currently averages around 275 pounds. Throughout camp, center Devin Haynes, right guard Michael Mashburn and right tackle Marshall Kellner got their fair share of reps and Kyle J. Bell, Victor Berumen and Keegan Wahlmeier got a lot of work in on the left side of the line.

"It's great to have that size. We've got some great kids there. We've just got to continue to focus on our offense since you've got to fire off the ball," King said. "You've got to be an intelligent line with your split and the angle you take. We've got to put some effort behind it and work on getting off the ball with some of those guys, but they have the talent and they will put the work in."

The De Soto defense has a number of key pieces back as well in linebackers Jack Barger and Trevor Gress and defensive end Zach Titus. Safety Brayden Brummer will also be back after battling injuries last season.

Overall, King liked where his team was at in each facet of the game by the end of camp on Friday.

"I've seen some good leadership and some good depth through all of our groups — from our ones to our twos to our freshmen to our new middle schoolers. They grinded hard," King said. "They're working hard and there are kids staying after. There is just some good leadership here. They've been working in the weight room all summer. I think we're averaging 85 to 90 kids just with the high school kids in the weight room every day. It's a discipline group and I'm really happy with them."