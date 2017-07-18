Western Shawnee convenience store burglarized

Shawnee Police are investigating after two people broke into a convenience store near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Monticello Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched on an alarm around 1:50 a.m. at the Monticello 66, 21906 West 66th Street.

Captain Ben Mendoza says the first officer arrived on scene and found the glass in the front door of the business had been damaged.

"The officer observed two white males wearing hoodies leave the area of the business on foot," Mendoza said. "A perimeter was established and the K-9 was utilized for a track."

No suspects were located during the search.

"The store security video confirmed the two males observed by the officer were responsible for the burglary to the business," Mendoza said. "There was no loss reported."

Police describe the suspects as white males, believed to be in their late teens. Both were last seen wearing hoodies.

Two officers from the Lenexa Police Department assisted in holding the perimeter during the K-9 search.

No other information has been released.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.