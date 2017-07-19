City to hold ‘Nieman Now!’ public meeting

The city of Shawnee is holding a neighborhood meeting to discuss the Nieman Now! project.

It will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive.

City officials will highlight the status of all Nieman Now! Projects, offer new details about the Nieman Road project, including several streetscape themes that are being considered, give a detailed presentation on the Nieman middle drainage project and offer breakout sessions for each part of the projects to answer specific questions.