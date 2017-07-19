Shawnee Mission Parkway to close between Mastin Street and I-35

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be closing eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway between Mastin St. and I-35 from 8 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

This closure is for pavement patching and overlay work.

All eastbound lanes will be closed during this time and a signed detour will be provided.

Traffic will use Nieman Rd. to Johnson Dr. or 75th St. to Antioch Rd. to Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The ramp from Shawnee Mission Parkway to southbound I-35 will be closed.

Traffic exiting from southbound I-35 to Shawnee Mission Parkway will need to go west and follow the detour.

I-35 southbound traffic intending to go east on Shawnee Mission Parkway should use the Johnson Dr. exit and follow the detour.

Traffic on Carter Avenue will not be able to access eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution in the work zone area.