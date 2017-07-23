Two Shawnee homes damaged in separate overnight fires

Western Shawnee home damaged by lightning and fire

Shawnee firefighters extinguished two separate house fires overnight.

The first was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the 5900 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says the brand new $450,000 home had just been completed and sold.

Sands says the home was struck by lightning, sparking a fire in the attic.

"It went unchecked until spotted by neighbors," Sands said.

Damage to the home is estimated at between $250,000 and $300,000.

The new owners were yet to move any of their belongings into the home. No injuries were reported.

East Shawnee home damaged by fire

The second fire was located by Shawnee firefighters who could smell smoke in the area after responding on an unrelated call.

Firefighters drove through the area and found smoke coming from a home in the 7400 block of Larsen Street about 2:20 a.m.

Crews reported fire in the basement and upper level of the split-level home.

"It appears that tree limbs made contact with the electrical meter on the home," Sands says. "The residents were out of town and no injuries were reported."

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes. Damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.

No injuries were reported.

Shawnee firefighters were assisted by the Lenexa Fire Department.

Firefighters across Johnson County extinguished several house fires overnight, including a fire in Prairie Village. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.