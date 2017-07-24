Shawnee library closed today

The Shawnee branch of the Johnson County Library, 13811 Johnson Drive, will be closed today for unexpected maintenance.

All other branch libraries are open regular hours this week. Patrons may call 913-826-4600 to check hours of operation or visit the library's web site: jocolibrary.org.

A spokesman for Johnson County Library stated, "(We) apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for patrons of the very popular Shawnee branch."