14 vehicles broken into early Tuesday

Police are investigating after 14 vehicles were broken into early Tuesday in the parking lots of two hotels.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 17346 Midland Drive, around 1:30 a.m. on reports of several vehicles with damaged windows.

While checking surrounding parking lots, officers located additional vehicle burglaries in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott at 17250 Midland Drive.

Major Dan Tennis says a total of 14 vehicles were burglarized.

"Entry was gained by breaking the windows," Tennis said. "No other areas were hit, that we know of."

Officers investigating similar vehicle break ins on June 26, including vehicles in both of these hotel parking lots.

"It is probably connected to the other spree, but we are still working on all of them."

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding these break ins is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.