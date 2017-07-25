Shawnee area soccer players selected to all-state team

Fourteen area soccer players were named to the Kansas Soccer Coaches Association's all-state soccer team Thursday.

The Mill Valley alumna duo of Haley Freeman and Kacie Kinley earned spots on the Class 5A all-state team. Freeman — a Central Missouri signee — was productive in the midfield and led the Jaguars in goals last season. Kinley anchored Mill Valley's back line, and will take her talents to Oklahoma. Junior defender Cori Carver was also named to the second team.

Maranatha Christian Academy product Kayla Crowder was tabbed as an all-state first-team selection for 4-1A. Crowder set the Eagles' single season and career scoring records, and will continue her soccer career at William Jewell. The Eagles had two players named to the second team in goalkeeper Anita Eckhardt and midfielder Mallory Borgan.

Six De Soto players were picked to the all-state second team in 5A after leading the Wildcats to an unbeaten regular season. Defenders Aly Hargrove, Carmen Rush and Tarah Phongsavath and goalkeeper Taylor Rogers played key roles in limiting their opponents to eight goals over the course of 18 matches last season. Forward Tanith Beal and midfielder Madison Plake helped power the De Soto offense, which had 13 multi-goal games. Hargrove (Western Colorado State), Phongsavath (Missouri State), Plake (Kansas City Kansas CC) and Rush (KCKCC) will all continue their careers at the next level.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest duo of Kara Knapp and Megan Nugent represented the Cougars on the 6A all-state second team. Nugent proved to be one of the toughest forwards to slow down in the Sunflower League with her speed, while Knapp — a Baker signee — was able to bounce back from an Achilles injury that ended her junior season.