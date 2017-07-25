Shawnee residents beautify grounds

A group of Shawnee residents now have a little slice of paradise tucked away in their own backyard.

Several members of the Village Cooperative of Shawnee, a senior housing community at 12830 Johnson Drive, spent months beautifying an open green area to the north of their building, and constructed a staircase to go with it.

The residents call the area “North Forty.”

A group of residents, along with some family members, cleared 30 feet of dense branches and bushes in the area. They also planted flowers, grass seeds and ornamental trees.

Those helpers were Don Smith, George Engel, Dennis Kempf, Phyllis Graham, Terry Dockter, Jim Hilliard, Wally Glanville, Bob Carlson, Jerry Rittgers, Gayle Loya, Julie Buckman, Jennifer Dormady, Sue Shelton and Bob Lillie.

A similar group spent weeks building a spacious wooden staircase, wide enough where residents with walkers could make it up the 10-foot hill to North Forty.

Those helpers were Bill Casassa, Bob Carlson, John Ratzlaff, Brad Kempf, Don Smith, Dennis Kempf, Connie Shaw and Richard Gordon.

Fellow residents donated money and plants for the project.

Earlier this month, the Village Cooperative of Shawnee residents were joined by Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler, and other city officials, for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the stairway, to recognize the residents’ hard work.

The past summer weeks, residents have already enjoyed using the spacious green space, which features picnic tables, bird houses, and horse shoe pits.

Some of the residents play with their grandkids there, while others sit and chat on the comfy benches.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” said Shaw, who helped build the staircase. “The flowers are in bloom and everyone has done such a wonderful job.”

For some residents, the project was a way to enjoy nature and find inner peace.

Hilliard, leader of the beautification group, moved into Village Cooperative three weeks after his wife died.

“This (project) was a way to use my time and add to the place I moved into,” he said. “It was therapy for me.”

The North Forty ribbon-cutting came in the midst of another important milestone Village Cooperative of Shawnee faced this year: it’s one-year anniversary.

The senior housing community, which features 53 homes, opened in spring 2016.

It also features gathering areas, such as a community room with kitchen, club room, reading areas, outdoor gardening beds, workshop and fitness center, along with a guest suite and underground heated parking and car wash bay.

The one and two bedroom homes range from 898 to 1,577 square feet and each home is maintenance-free and has its own laundry room, storage area and private balcony.

The active community enjoy planned activities, from crafts, woodworking, group trips and pot lucks.

For most of the residents, the social aspect of the community is the best part.

“I grew up in a small town and this community here is the same,” said Dockter, a resident who helped out with the beautification project. “It’s a nice, friendly atmosphere and everyone here knows each other.”

Shaw agrees.

“Sometimes it takes me three hours to get the mail because everyone loves to talk to each other,” she said, with a laugh.

The small community is also a way for the older adults to stay in Shawnee, a factor which is important since many of them have families living in the area.

“I lived down the street for 42 years and I was thrilled when this place opened,” said Village Cooperative resident Ralph Brightwell. “It’s great to live with people who are at the same point in their life.”

For more information, visit villagecooperative.com/shawnee-ks.