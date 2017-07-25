SMNW, SMN fill coaching vacancies

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North have filled both of their head coach openings that were open at the beginning of the summer.

Softball coach Anthony Kinney and swimming coach David Pfortmiller both stepped down at the end of the 2016-17 school year, and they are respectively being replaced at Northwest by Amy Schneider and Ryan Lee.

“They both bring great amounts of experience into their particular sport and they both have a lot of energy,” SM Northwest athletic director Angelo Giacalone said of Schneider and Lee. “They’re both fairly young, so they have a lot of energy and enthusiasm toward the game and passion.”

Schneider has spent the last 11 years as an assistant coach at Park Hill South, and will continue teaching and coaching there since the Missouri softball season takes place in the fall while Kansas holds it in the spring.

“It works out pretty well. She was a pitcher in college at one time, so she brings to us that aspect and that perspective of it,” Giacalone said. “She’s just got a lot of that grit and persistence that we’re looking for.”

Giacalone already likes the young core of talent that is currently in the SM Northwest softball program, and believes that Schneider will be able to get the most out of it. The Cougars only graduated three seniors from last year’s team.

“We’ve got a pretty fundamentally sound group of young ladies here at Shawnee Mission Northwest to build from and through and continue to build off of. We’re really close to playing with some of the top-notch teams,” Giacalone said. “Let’s face it, we’re in the toughest conference in the state. I’m not trying to give any billboard material, but just when you see Olathe Northwest and Olathe East and Olathe South — they’re three of your final four teams in the state. It’s not uncommon to see that. I think she can take us to where we want to be, and she wants to take us there.”

Lee also has 10-plus years of coaching under his belt after spending the last decade as the head coach at Turner. The new SM Northwest coach has also served as a swimming coach for the Turner Recreation Commission. Lee swam collegiately at the University of Kansas before the men’s program was cut from the school in 2001.

“I think one of the things that impressed us was that he didn’t just want to build swimmers,” Giacalone said. “He wants to build athletes. I think for us, that’s a huge deal at this point because we’re trying to get a whole program going.”

North athletic director Kent Glaser also had plenty of positive things to say about the new head coaches for the Indians. Former Shawnee Heights girls basketball coach Amanda McNeill will move into the same position at SM North after Brian McIntosh resigned and took over the program at Wamego.

“She’s definitely a basketball gal through and through. She’ll be here in the building, too, teaching math for us. That’s important as well to be right here immersed in Shawnee Mission North and get things going,” Glaser said. “McIntosh obviously left us in great shape, so it’s a matter of just taking the momentum that we had and continuing that momentum. Coach McNeill will be able to do that.”

McNeill’s first few weeks as the SM North girls basketball coach have not been the norm for a new hire, according to Glaser, but that’s OK with the Indians athletic director. McNeill has spent the summer with her husband, who is a professional basketball player in Australia.

“That’s what made it a little bit different. I introduced her to a few of the kids that were here via FaceTime, so our kids haven’t exactly met her either, but kind of digitally did so and then with our assistant coaches,” said Glaser of McNeill, who played collegiately at Hutchinson CC, Florida Gulf Coast and Washburn. “She’ll be back here and then we’ll get some meetings and coordination going and hit the ground running.”

The other head coaching changes took place in the SM North tennis program, as assistant coaches Elise Kurtz and Jon Durham were promoted to respectively take the helm of the girls and boys teams from Zach McKamie, who resigned last spring. Kurtz — who is McKamie’s sister — will also be the boys assistant coach, while Durham will be the girls assistant coach.

“The kids are familiar with them and they’re familiar with the kids,” Glaser said. “They’re just ready to take the reins keep the program going.”