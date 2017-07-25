There’s no place like home: Mill Valley baseball enjoys on-campus stadium

The recent heat wave that rolled through the Kansas City area did not keep Mill Valley baseball coach Jeff Strickland away from working on his home away from home last week.

Much of Strickland's free time over the past seven years has been devoted toward building a baseball stadium at Mill Valley, and Thursday was no different, as he painted and stained the dugout the "Right Field Rowdies" deck.

"Growing up, it seemed like most of our fields were on-campus fields. It's special when you can play there right at your school," Strickland said. "I didn't really have a model or anything. We went off several years ago with kind of a vision, and it's starting to get there."

Strickland's players have also helped out with some maintenance work on the field, and the labors of the coach and the student-athletes started to pay off in the spring. The Mill Valley varsity team played five games on its home field last season.

"They loved it. They like playing out here. They like getting out here and working on the field. It was neat," Strickland said. "I think for some of them, it was kind of relaxing to get out to the field and groom it before the game."

The Mill Valley coach has been very gracious to the parents of his players for their fundraising efforts to build the stadium. Strickland also said that he's received a lot of donations and help with some labor from several others in the Shawnee area.

"Various local businesses have been very generous. They've helped out and helped build some stuff," Strickland said. "We've fundraised a ton in our program, and that's been primarily a lot of dedicated parents that have helped out."

One of the cool aspects of the stadium for Strickland is that some Mill Valley baseball fans don't even have to leave their home to watch a game. The family of Mill Valley alumnus Luke Sosaya can see the stadium from their backyard.

"His dad and some of the senior parents actually have watched games out there some," Strickland said. "It's a great seat for them."

Although Strickland is pleased with the progress that has been made on the Jaguars' home stadium, there are still a number of attributes of the park that are either currently under construction or that have not been built yet. Along with painting and staining the deck, the home bullpen is in the process of being built.

"Our bullpen is getting close to done. This will all be clay, so we're going to finish this. We dummied all of this up," Strickland said. "We'll of course trim it and spike all of that and paint plates. This will all be two clay mounds here. We'll finish this this summer, probably within the next month. It's going to be pretty neat."

While pitchers will benefit from the construction of the bullpens, the lives of hitters should be made much easier by the beginning of the 2018 season, too.

"I think this fall, our big project is going to be we're going to put a 28-foot tall by 60-foot batter's eye in center field," Strickland said. "To give you an idea, that's 28 feet with our backstop so it will be six of those that we're going to build. It'll be neat."

Located right behind the backstop is a brick press box, which Strickland classified as another long-term project that he completed with the help of a few others.

"Just the masonry work, that took about nine weekends to knock that out," Strickland said. "Then we had somebody professionally do the roof on it."

While Strickland and his players are looking forward to playing more of their home games at their on-campus stadium, they are still hosting a few games at Field 25 at the 3&2 West complex.

The Jaguars have the task of replacing a large class of seniors, which included eight college signees, and have spent their fair share of time at Field 25 playing summer league games and in the weight room to prepare for the 2018 season. One of the aspects of the Jaguars’ summer league games that Strickland has enjoyed has been getting a chance to see some of his younger players take the field.

The current players and the future talent that will be feeding into Mill Valley have been on Strickland’s mind over the seven years he's spent building the on-campus stadium. As a coach who enjoys seeing his players get their uniforms dirty while making a diving catch or hustling on the base paths, Strickland doesn't mind doing some dirty work himself to make sure that the Jaguars have a nice home stadium.

"You're getting to see the glamorous side of being a high school baseball coach," Strickland said with a laugh.