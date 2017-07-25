Western Shawnee preschool benefits from donation

Earlier this spring, America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, awarded De Soto farmers Mike and Linda Manson a $2,500 donation to give to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

The Manson family chose to give their donation to Monticello Christian Children’s Center, located at Monticello United Methodist Church, 23860 W 75th St., because they have grandchildren attending the daycare center.

After receiving word about the donation, MCCC director Gayla Hougham was “really excited” and “couldn’t wait” to put the donation towards revamping the playground.

The main focus for the money will be replacing the 12-year-old wood Noah’s Ark playset, which is beginning to rot.

“The ark sits right in the middle of the playground, so it’s going to leave a large place right in the middle,” Hougham said. “We needed something that will be for children ages 2–12 because in the summer we go up to bigger kids and kids play on it on the weekends (during Sunday school).”

Along with the donation from the Mansons, the community also donates to MCCC.

Such donations include a windchimes playset and outdoor benches.

Hougham accredits the generosity to the community’s satisfaction with the children’s center.

“I think (the community is) happy with us and with the kids learning,” Hougham said. “Just the fact we’re here for them and we’re here to help them. We try to keep everything nice for the kids.”