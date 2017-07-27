MV alum Hatch signs with Colorado Rockies Class A short season affiliate

Mill Valley alumnus L.J. Hatch was offered his first professional contract by the Colorado Rockies organization on Monday.

Hatch — who was an all-state shortstop at Mill Valley as a senior in 2013 — was assigned to the Boise Hawks, which is the Rockies' Class A short season affiliate. The Mill Valley graduate could not disclose the details of his contract, but he reported to Boise on Tuesday for his physical and is now listed on the Hawks' roster.

"(I was) just happy knowing that all of the hard work paid off," Hatch said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "It would have been nice to get drafted, but at the same time it was still as exciting as if I would have gotten drafted."

In Hatch's senior season at New Mexico State, he hit .321 with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 36 RBIs. Hatch also led the Aggies in runs (54) and stolen bases (14).

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound shortstop was an all-Western Athletic Conference first-team selection as a senior and earned all-WAC second team honors in his junior season after playing his freshman and sophomores campaigns at Johnson County Community College. Hatch was an all-region and all-conference first-team selection for both of his seasons at JCCC.

Despite putting up consistent numbers at the plate and flashing the leather at shortstop throughout college, Hatch did not have his name called last month in the MLB Draft. While Hatch was discouraged about not being drafted, he was thankful for the connections he made with scouts from when he played at JCCC and NMSU who helped to get the attention of the Rockies organization.

"After the draft, I texted a lot of the area scouts that I knew from New Mexico State and Johnson County and just kind of asked if they had any opportunities for free agent signings. Pretty much all of them said they wouldn't know for a little bit," Hatch said. "I was just sitting around and actually getting ready to go play and then I got the call the other day. It kind of just took off and it was just a huge surprise with how fast it moved and that I'm already here."

Hatch also reflected on his playing days at Mill Valley, and said that his time with the Jaguars helped him get to where he is today.

"Playing at Mill Valley was a lot of fun. It got me exposure to some of the jucos around Shawnee," Hatch said. "I ended up going to Johnson County. That was good. It got me into the right place, so I'm thankful for that."