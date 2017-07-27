St. James’ Blake Ripp commits to George Washington baseball

St. James Academy senior Blake Ripp verbally committed on Wednesday to continue his baseball career at George Washington University.

"I am very excited to announce that I have decided to further my career at George Washington University to play D1 baseball! #GWU #A10," Ripp wrote on Twitter.

According to Perfect Game, Blake Ripp picked George Washington over Boston College, Bucknell, Creighton, Duke, Elon, Lehigh, Miami (Ohio), Purdue, Iowa, Villanova, Wake Forest, Colorado School of Mines and St. Xavier.

Ripp split time as a right-handed pitcher and infielder in his junior season with the Thunder. Blake's older brother, Derek Ripp, will be starting his college baseball career at Arkansas next spring.