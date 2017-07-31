Area athletes compete in USATF National Junior Olympics

— The Mill Valley and St. James Academy girls track and field teams have been two of the most successful programs in the state in recent years, and a few past, present and future members of each squad got the chance to show the rest of the nation why at the USATF National Junior Olympics last week at Rock Chalk Park.

Out of the 13 athletes from the Shawnee area who competed at the Junior Olympics, eight were the pride of Mill Valley and three were from St. James.

Mill Valley alumnae Megan Eckman and Morgan Thomas had a memorable last prep meet before taking their respective talents to Pittsburg State and Baker. Eckman and Thomas both competed unattached in the 17-18 year-old division of the high jump. In Eckman's third Junior Olympics meet, she earned her first medal after finishing third with a clearance of 5 feet, 5 inches.

"It's a good way to end," Eckman, who was the 2016 state high jump champion and the 2017 state runner-up, said. "I came out to have fun, and it's awesome to place."

Thomas cleared 5 feet, 1 inch to tie for 19th in the high jump, but she also refused to go home without a medal. The 2017 state high jump champion returned to action to throw the javelin, and placed eighth with a throw of 124 feet, 3 inches. The medal for Thomas was her third in the javelin in her nine years of competing in the Junior Olympics.

"My arm felt good just because I haven't been throwing much this summer," Thomas said. "I was just trying to chuck it as hard as I could."

Mill Valley junior Keme Platt also had a strong showing in the 15-16 year-old girls javelin competition. Platt's best heave of 110 feet, 6 inches was good for 10th place.

While Thomas and Eckman will both be moving on to college in a few weeks, freshmen Peyton Wagoner and Molly Ricker, sophomore Macy Thomas, junior Erin Miller and Platt helped show why the future of the Mill Valley girls program is still bright.

In her third Junior Olympics, Wagoner came home with her first medal after helping Hot Feet Track Club to a seventh-place time of 9:59.59 in the 15-16 year-old division of the 4x800-meter relay. The Mill Valley freshman also ran on Hot Feet's 4x100-meter relay, which placed 16th with a time of 49.20.

Mill Valley senior Erin Olsen, who is a member of the Jaguars' soccer team, also ran for Hot Feet's 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays in the 17-18 year-old division. Olsen and St. James senior Ashley Wurtenberger helped Hot Feet to a 20th-place finish in the 4x400 with a time of 4:07.65. Olsen and Wurtenberger ran in the 4x100-meter relay on two separate Hot Feet teams. Olsen was a part of Hot Feet's A-Team, which finished 31st, while Wurtenberger's B-Team was disqualified for going out of the exchange zone.

Ricker, who represented 365 KC, ran on the club team's 13-14 year-old 4x800-meter relay and also spiked up for the 3,000 meters. The Mill Valley freshman helped 365 KC to 10th place in the 4x800 relay, and finished 35th in the 3,000 meters with a time of 11:29.7.

"I was really excited that I got to do this experience and be a part of it. It was really exciting, but I was really nervous, though, because for me it felt like a lot of pressure since I've never done this before," Ricker said of her Junior Olympics debut. "This was my first time. There were a lot of nerves."

Just like her older sister, Macy Thomas returned to the Junior Olympics for the ninth time. While the Mill Valley sophomore was discouraged with only clearing 4 feet, 11 inches — which was good for 27th place in the 15-16 year-old division — Macy said that she always enjoys jumping in high-caliber meets like the Junior Olympics.

"It's really nice having big meets like this and having big competitors in these meets," Macy said. "It really does help transfer over to high school because it's the same kind of competition there."

Miller rounded out the competitors for Mill Valley by taking 42nd place in the 17-18 year-old division of the 400-meter hurdles. The Mill Valley hurdler competed unattached, and clocked in with a time of 1:17.54 in her second Junior Olympics meet.

St. James freshman O'Connor medals in 3,000 meters

After the talented duo of Sarah Murrow and Katie Moore made a big impact as freshmen distance runners on St. James' state runner-up team last spring, the Thunder could have another talented newcomer joining them in Mary O'Connor.

The St. James freshman put together some consistent splits in the 15-16 division of the 3,000 meters to earn a seventh-place finish. O'Connor, who was competing for the Johnson County Comets, crossed the finish line in 10:48.76 before being congratulated by St. James track and field coach Greg Bomhoff.

With her third Junior Olympics meet now behind her, O'Connor will continue to prepare for the upcoming cross country season.

"I'm really excited," O'Connor said. "Everyone is really nice, and they wish me to do my best."

Also competing for the Johnson County Comets was Moore, who ran in the 15-16 year-old division of the 4x800-meter relay. Moore helped the Comets to a second-place time of 9:41.60.

Wurtenberger was the most experienced St. James track and field member competing at the Junior Olympics. The St. James senior's time with Hot Feet has been brief, as she just joined the club track team this summer.

Along with becoming familiar with her teammates, Wurtenberger was thrown a curveball in the 4x400 relay with running a different leg than what she has been accustomed. Wurtenberger was a fixture as the lead leg of the Thunder's 4x100 and 4x400 relays last spring, but ran the third leg for Hot Feet in the 4x400 at the Junior Olympics.

"We made that decision like an hour ago. I was telling my teammates that I don't think I've ever or maybe one time that I've ever started a race non-blocks before today," Wurtenberger said with a laugh. "So it was different, for sure. It was nice getting a little change there."

SMNW senior Morrison, SMN alumna Lanman make Junior Olympics debuts

For SM Northwest senior Travis Morrison and Shawnee Mission North alumna Natalie Lanman, the Junior Olympics was unlike any meet that they have ever competed in before.

Prior to the Junior Olympics, Morrison's main focus had been gearing up for football season. Morrison is one of the Cougars' top lineman, and said that finishing as the state runner-up in the shot put last spring has given him some additional confidence on the football field.

"Football has been going really, really well. There are a lot of big things coming," Morrison said. "I'm really excited for it. It's going to be a lot of fun."

The SM Northwest senior is also excited about his final track and field season with the Cougars, but the Junior Olympics served as a bit of an eye-opener for him. Morrison was a part of the Cougars' strong core of field athletes that helped SM Northwest win league and regional titles, but the competition at the Junior Olympics was something that he wasn't used to.

Morrison, who competed for the All-American Throwers, tied for 20th in the 17-18 year-old division of the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 4.25 inches.

"It was a good experience — really humbling to not come in and place like I usually do," Morrison said. "That was a bad experience at that point."

Lanman had some of the same sentiments as Morrison after competing in the 17-18 year-old division of the pole vault. The SM North alumna placed 19th after a clearance of 11 feet, 1.75 inches, which she was content with considering that she had a lighter practice schedule going into the meet after going on vacation.

"I don't think I did that bad. I could have done better," Lanman, who competed unattached, said. "I was running a little slow, so I wasn't pushing it out of the back as well as I should have. I could have done better, but I'm not mad at all."

With one last prep meet under her belt, Lanman will head to Washburn to be a pole vaulter for the Ichabods track and field team. Lanman was glad that she competed in the Junior Olympics before competing in a collegiate meet.

"It's a lot different than what I was used to with high school because it's way more professionally run. You can tell that it's a higher-quality meet," Lanman said. "They actually weigh (your poles) in. They check your poles.

"In high school, they don't really do that. You enter it in online, but they don't actually check them. It was really fun. I was really excited. This was the first time I've ever done this kind of meet."