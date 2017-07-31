De Soto volleyball standout Barnhart commits to South Florida

De Soto junior Ally Barnhart verbally committed last week to continue her volleyball career at South Florida.

“Very excited & blessed to announce my commitment to play volleyball & further my education at the University of South Florida! #bulls” Barnhart wrote on Twitter.

Barnhart, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker/right-side hitter, helped power the Wildcats to a 30-9 season last fall.

With the Wildcats only losing one senior from last season, De Soto has high expectations set for this season with Barnhart highlighting a talented core of juniors.

Although Barnhart still has two years left at De Soto, her future coach is pumped up about her college commitment.

“That’s a BIG time commitment that just happened! 2019 Bulls are looking good! #GoBulls #brightfuture” South Florida coach Courtney Draper wrote on Twitter.