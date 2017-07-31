Today's news
De Soto volleyball standout Barnhart commits to South Florida
July 31, 2017
De Soto junior Ally Barnhart verbally committed last week to continue her volleyball career at South Florida.
“Very excited & blessed to announce my commitment to play volleyball & further my education at the University of South Florida! #bulls” Barnhart wrote on Twitter.
Barnhart, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker/right-side hitter, helped power the Wildcats to a 30-9 season last fall.
With the Wildcats only losing one senior from last season, De Soto has high expectations set for this season with Barnhart highlighting a talented core of juniors.
Although Barnhart still has two years left at De Soto, her future coach is pumped up about her college commitment.
“That’s a BIG time commitment that just happened! 2019 Bulls are looking good! #GoBulls #brightfuture” South Florida coach Courtney Draper wrote on Twitter.
