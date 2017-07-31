Fratzel brothers gear up for U.S. Kids Golf World Championships

Two Shawnee youth golfers will be playing on the game’s biggest stage this week.

Hope Lutheran students Josh and Jacob Fratzel will compete in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C.

“It is pretty fun there. I always look forward to it every year,” Jacob said before playing a round with Josh at Dub’s Dread Golf Course on July 24 in Kansas City, Kan.

Josh, 7, and Jacob, 10, will go up against roughly 150 kids in their respective age groups in the three-day tournament.

“It’s a lot of fun because they are hard courses,” Josh said.

Josh and Jacob have already collected some hardware this summer while playing on the U.S. Kids Golf Kansas City Local Tour. Jacob won in thrilling fashion on July 23 at Prairie Highlands Golf Course when he sunk a chip to prevail in a two-hole playoff.

“I didn’t expect to make it,” Jacob, whose favorite facet of the game is chipping, said. “I just wanted to chip in close and make the putt. It was cool when I made it.”

The victory at Prairie Highlands was one of three this summer on the local tour for Jacob, who also notched first-place finishes at Liberty Hills Country and Hodge Park Golf Club on back-to-back weekends in June. Jacob finished second or tied for second in his other three tournaments in July.

Fellow Shawnee resident Jake Kolich also picked up a first-place finish in a local tour summer tournament for the 10-year-old division after winning July 16 at Hillcrest Country Club.

Josh has narrowly nudged Jacob in wins on the local tour this summer. Josh also earned tournament titles at Liberty Hills Country Club and Hodge Park Golf Club, and added two more titles at Adams Pointe Golf Club and Hillcrest Country Club. The youngest Fratzel brother has finished in the top two of all seven of the tournaments this summer on the local tour.

While Josh was discouraged about finishing second at Prairie Highlands, he perked up a bit after his round when he found out that his favorite golfer, Jordan Spieth, won the Open Championship.

“I was really happy,” Josh said.

Spieth just so happened to win by three strokes over Matt Kuchar, who is Jacob’s golf idol.

“I just like that all of his scores are consistent and that he’s a really good golfer,” Jacob said.

After a successful summer of competing against some of the other top youth golfers in the Kansas City area, the Fratzel brothers are excited to put their respective games at the world championships. Josh has tied for 32nd in his two trips to the world championships, while Jacob has finished in the top 100 for three straight years.

“I like going out there and seeing some of my friends that I don’t see on the Kansas tour,” Josh said. “I just want to go out there and have fun and play golf.”

The boys 7-year-old tournament will consist of three nine-hole rounds on the front nine of the Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club. The boys in the 10-year-old tournament will play three round of 18 holes at the Legacy Golf Links.

“It’s a great experience,” Jacob said. “Even if I don’t do good, I’ll still have a lot of fun.”