Cougar football opens summer with SMNW, Pitt State camps

After throwing for more than 2,100 passing yards in his sophomore campaign, there has not been much of an offseason for Shawnee Mission Northwest quarterback Spencer Stewart.

The SM Northwest junior quarterback hasn’t needed much motivation to prepare for the upcoming season, though, especially with senior wide receivers Hayden Goodpaster, Peyton Carder and Floyd Martin all returning.

“Our receiver corps should be pretty stacked,” Stewart said during the Cougars’ football camp on Friday. “Having those big guys on the outside to just throw the ball to is really helpful.”

The SM Northwest football camp last week allowed Stewart to spend a little bit more time with his receiving corps, as Goodpaster and Carder both competed on the Cougars’ track and field team — which tied for fifth place at state after winning seven meets this spring. Coach Bo Black felt it was good for athletes like Goodpaster and Carder to venture out and have success in other sports before returning to the gridiron.

“That’s important to our football program for our kids to have success in other sports to keep them well-rounded. Then to bring them back together after the success they have had is fun,” Black said. “We’ve kept them together a lot in the spring with lifting together in the mornings and then going into their separate sports in the afternoons. It’s definitely been fun to bring them back together.”

Black was pleased with the Cougars’ energy level during camp last week, which he felt was important to set a tone for his team to begin the summer. The Cougars then went to Pittsburg State’s team camp from Sunday to Tuesday.

“A lot of good teams are going to be down there, so we get a chance to see how we stack up,” Stewart said on Friday. “It will be the first time that we have gone up against somebody other than ourselves, so it will be really fun.”

The summer schedule for Stewart won’t slow down after the Pitt State camp. Stewart has already been to camps at William Jewell and Arkansas with camps at Nebraska, Iowa State, Iowa and Oklahoma State still to come.

After seeing two Shawnee area quarterbacks in SM North alumnus Will Schneider and Mill Valley senior Brody Flaming finish last season with 3,035 and 2,700 passing yards, respectively, Stewart is challenging himself to take his game to another level. Stewart ranked 14th in the state and fifth in Class 6A with 2,133 passing yards last season.

“I put pressure on myself to compete with those guys. I felt like I had a really good sophomore year with 2,000 yards,” Stewart said. “It’s not something that every sophomore does. This year I’m going for a lot more yards and hopefully I can be one of the top five in the state.”

While Stewart still has two more seasons at SM Northwest ahead of him, he’s made it a point to set a positive example for the Cougars who are vying for a spot on the varsity team, as well as future members of the program such as his younger brother, Luke Stewart, 8, who ran some routes at camp on Friday.

“It definitely brings a little more energy to practice,” said Spencer of Luke, who is the ball boy for the Cougars. “Just seeing him catch all of that stuff is really cool.”

Having a family atmosphere has been one of the points of emphasis for Black, who is entering his third season as the coach of the Cougars. Prior to the start of camp, the Cougars had a draft for all of the athletes that signed up for the team’s summer weight-lifting program. The draft split up the Cougars into six teams, and they will be able to earn points for various on-and-off-the field team activities.

“Throughout the summer, we have competitions going on between the six teams and they come up with their own names,” Black said. “The first four rounds, the coaches start to draft the team and then those four kids start to draft the kids that they want. A lot of that is based off of weight room attendance in the spring and kids that they can depend on. It’s fun. Our kids have a lot of fun with it.”

Stewart is excited for the chance to become closer to his teammates this summer, and is champing at the bit to get the season started.

“Keep an eye out for us,” he said. “I think we’re going to be a sleeper, but we’ve got the chance to be really good.”