De Soto to join new league after 2017-18 school year

After wrapping their first school year at the 5A classification, De Soto’s sports teams are continuing to seek a higher level of competition.

As the only remaining 5A school in the Frontier League, De Soto elected to join a new league for the 2018-19 school year.

“I think anytime you are in a classification, it helps to play against teams in that same classification — getting you ready for postseason play and whatnot,” De Soto athletic director Ryan Johnson said. “In the Frontier League, there are solid 4A teams. If we would have stayed in the Frontier League, we would have seen solid competition as well and we’ll probably still look to schedule those teams in non-league games.”

De Soto made its decision official in May to be one of six schools — all of which are in the 5A classification — to join the new league. Basehor-Linwood, Turner, Lansing, Shawnee Heights and Leavenworth have also decided to leave their respective leagues at the end of the 2017-18 school year for the new league. The Frontier League will consist of nine schools starting in the 2018-19 school year. Baldwin, Eudora, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola and Spring Hill will remain in the league, while Tonganoxie, Piper and Bonner Springs will them after next school year.

“I would say the opportunity just to get with similar size schools, and then be a part of creating a league from the ground up,” Johnson said of what excites him most about the new league. “We can build it with the six schools. We can build a solid foundation. With bylaws and constitution, there’s just the opportunity to make it a really premier league with lots of cool things involved with that.”

While Johnson believes that the move to a new league will benefit the Wildcats in all sports, he acknowledged that it was particularly important for the De Soto football team.

“Football is always its own sort of beast with scheduling and whatnot. Being with a group of other 5A schools, it will help with scheduling,” Johnson said. “With 4A, your last three games of the season are district games. So with us being the only 5A school that was in the Frontier League, we would have ran into some challenges with a football schedule for the ‘18-19 school year so this will help us in that regard. I think it will benefit all of our sports and activities.”

Along with a competitive balance, Johnson wanted to make sure that a change in leagues would not be too much of a burden in terms of travel to other schools.

“When we compared travel with the Frontier League when we were going through this process looking at the schools involved with the new league and schools with the Frontier League, the new league is actually just a little bit less,” Johnson said. “We are more centrally-located with those schools than compared to the Frontier.”

Johnson is excited for what is in store for the Wildcats’ final season in the Frontier League, but he’s ready to get the ball rolling for the new league as well.

“We’ve got a meeting on June 7th now to start planning and whatnot. We’re excited. No hard feelings with the Frontier whatsoever,” Johnson said. “We enjoyed them and appreciate our relationships with them. We’re just doing what we feel is best for our school and our kids.”