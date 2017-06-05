SMNW girls hoops kicks off summer with team camp

As one of the most hard-nosed players in the Sunflower League, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Jordann Nachbar did not shy away from taking charge in crunch time for the Cougars last season.

Nachbar has not had a problem showing leadership by example, but throughout the Cougars’ basketball camp last week, she started to realize that she’ll also need to provide a vocal presence along with fellow seniors Megan Nugent and Sarah Petersen as the 2017-18 season approaches.

“It’s scary,” Nachbar said. “It’s different with losing the people that were in charge and now you’re finally in charge with taking leadership.”

The three seniors enjoyed their time together at camp after Nugent and Petersen returned to the court from their respective spring sports. Nugent helped lead the SM Northwest soccer team to an 11-win season, while Petersen placed eighth at the state track and field meet in the shot put.

“It makes me realized how much I missed the season and being close to everyone,” Petersen said of being back on the court for basketball camp.

Between the physicality of Nachbar, Petersen and junior Hannah Black in the paint, and the speed of Nugent on the perimeter, the SM Northwest seniors feel good about the amount of experience they have. The senior trio was also encouraged with the way that the underclassmen performed during camp.

“It makes me really excited for next year. It’s not like we’re restarting, but we’re reloading,” Nachbar said. “It’s true. We have some talented freshmen, and I’m excited for what this season is going to bring.”

Nachbar helped highlight the competitive edge shown by the Cougars during camp on Thursday. Head coach Tyler Stewart had the Cougars compete in several different timed layup drills — a few of which Nachbar already held camp records in.

The first drill had each player trying to make as many layups as they could with their dominant hand in a minute. The SM Northwest senior fell just short of breaking the record of 40, which was set by former teammate Jackie Sayers, after missing two in the final 10 seconds. Nachbar was frustrated with herself when she found out she finished with exactly 40, but bounced back with strong showings in the other drills.

Nachbar, Petersen and Nugent were all pleased with how the Cougars’ week at camp went, but they thought that it also helped show them the areas of the game that they need to work on for the rest of the summer and the fall.

“It’s the summer, but you also have time to improve all season,” Nugent said.

With SM Northwest’s camp in the books, the Cougars are looking forward to a trip to Oklahoma State’s team camp and playing in their home gym each Monday for summer league this year. In past years, the summer league has been held at Shawnee Mission South.

“It’s so much better,” Nachbar said. “It’s not such a far drive.”