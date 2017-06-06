DHS, SMNW, MV soccer put multiple players on all-league first teams

Five De Soto soccer players earned all-Frontier League first-team honors after leading the Wildcats to a unbeaten regular season.

Forward Tanith Beal, midfielder Madison Plake, goalkeeper Taylor Rogers and defenders Tarah Phongsavath and Aly Hargrove were named to the first team to highlight the 10 Wildcats who were picked as all-league selections. Carmen Rush, Mackenzie Mohl and Morgan Laplante were selected to the second team, and Ashley Panagakis and Alex Schemmel were picked as honorable mentions.

Three Shawnee Mission Northwest soccer players were named to the all-Sunflower League first team after guiding the Cougars to an 11-win season.

Forward Megan Nugent, defender Kara Knapp and goalkeeper Courtney Jones were all selected to the first team, while Caroline Sanders and Ashley Ard were picked as honorable mentions.

Lindsay Edmonds, Mackenzie Vielhauer and Trinity Rosberg represented SM North on the all-league team as honorable mentions.

The Mill Valley duo of midfielder Haley Freeman and defender Kacie Kinley, and St. James forward Annie Caldwell were tabbed as all-Eastern Kansas League first-team selections.

Mill Valley's Payge Bush and Cori Carver, and St. James' Michaela Weist were named to the second team. Mill Valley's Madison Irish and Adde Hinkle, and St. James' Caylee Thornhill rounded out the all-league team as honorable mentions.