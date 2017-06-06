Mill Valley duo headlines all-league softball selections

After leading Mill Valley to a fourth-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament, four Jaguars were named to the all-Eastern Kansas League team.

Utility player Jess Garcia and outfielder Peyton Moeder were picked as first-team selections, and infielder Kristen Kelly and pitcher Lauren Florez were selected as honorable mentions.

The St. James Academy duo of infielder Page Mindedahl and outfielder Abie Bishop were also tabbed as honorable mentions.

Shawnee Mission North utility player Hannah Redick and SM Northwest infielder MaKenzie Cooper earned all-Sunflower League first-team honors. North infielders Leksi Macan and Michelle Zehr and Northwest catcher Emily Wells and pitcher Megan Formwalt were named as honorable mentions.

The De Soto trio of infielder Mackenzie Smith, outfielder Jordan Diehl and utility player Payton Faddis all earned all-Frontier League second-team honors.