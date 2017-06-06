Nine area baseball players named to KABC all-state team, 27 earn all-league honors

Shawnee Mission Northwest's Dylan Nedved and Mill Valley's Jack Blancarte wrapped up their high school baseball careers by being named to the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches' all-state first team.

Nedved was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection as a closer, while Blancarte notched a spot on the 5A all-state first team as a pitcher.

Seven other Shawnee area players joined Nedved and Blancarte on the all-state team. The Mill Valley duo of third baseman Brady Garrison and outfielder Will Morris were named to the 5A all-state second team along with St. James Academy closer Tanner Bramlage. Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus Javier Pena was a 6A all-state second-team selection at second base.

Rounding out the all-state selections from the area were St. James first baseman Derek Ripp and Mill Valley outfielders Dawson Cantwell and Luke Sosaya — who were all named as honorable mentions.

Blancarte, Garrison, Sosaya and Morris also made the all-Eastern Kansas League first team. Cantwell was named to the second team along with the St. James trio of Bramlage, Ripp and Davis Ernsdorff. Mill Valley's Baylen Kelley, Hunter Paxton, Quinton Hall and Ethan Judd, and St. James' Nick Modrcin and Zac Storm were selected as honorable mentions.

Nedved notched a spot on the all-Sunflower League first team, while SM Northwest outfielder Alex Rice and pitcher Joe Todd earned second-team honors. Shawnee Mission North second baseman Chase Kleinsasser, pitcher Jackson Drakulich and right fielder Sam Schwartz were picked as honorable mentions.

Seven De Soto players were selected to the all-Frontier League team. Outfielder Max Barger and utility player Jack Barger led the way as first-team selections. Pitcher Conner Mackay and Chance Montgomery were named to the second team, and outfielder Ty Kempf, catcher Tony Slaughter and pitcher Nathan Patterson were tabbed as honorable mentions.