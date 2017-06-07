Hundreds to participate in Relay For Life

Residents from the Johnson and Wyandotte counties will join together with the American Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness in an effort save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer by participating in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Jo-Dotte on June 23.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members are invited to the event, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Olathe District Activity Center, 20925 159th St., Olathe.

Local survivors are invited to a survivor dinner hosted at Life Mission Church, next door to the venue, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the same day.

For more information, visit relayforlife.org/jodotteks or contact Amy Haynes at 816-916-8414 or amy.haynes@cancer.org.