Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center to open Saturday

It represents Johnson County’s past, present and future.

And now, it’s opening to the public on Saturday.

Located in the former King Louie building, near 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center will be a cultural hub for the area, offering museum exhibits, theater and community space.

The museum was originally founded in 1967 in a former 1920s Shawnee schoolhouse, but over the past decade, it rapidly began to outgrow the space.

The aging structure had mold and water issues as well.

Now more centrally located in Johnson County and in a high traffic spot, the 75,000 sq. ft. arts and heritage center features many more activities than it did in the past.

Art and dance classrooms can be found throughout the mid-century modern building. On the lower level, where the former ice skating rink once stood, are museum exhibits.

The main level offers a colorful community gathering space where visitors can relax.

It will also be a public space where book clubs and summer camps can gather.

The main floor also features the indoor theater for Theatre in the Park.

Further in the center, the Overland Park Historical Society leases an exhibit room to showcase the city’s history.

Some of the museum staff’s favorite aspects of the center is it’s flexibility and the building’s historical significance in Johnson County.

“For many of us, this is an iconic structure,” said Mindi Love, the Johnson County Museum director. “So many people have great memories of this place back when it was a bowling alley. I think the community will be very surprised and excited about how we were able to repurpose it.”

The center will have its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a free day of events.

There will be museum tours, dance classes, art classes, music, entertainment and an opportunity to explore the building.

“A lot of people might be excited to learn the electric house is inside the museum now, so it’s very immersive,” said Love. “It represents the suburbia people were seeking when they moved to Johnson County. It’s really a ‘wow’ moment that shows the epitome of the American Dream in the 1950s.”

This Friday, the center will also feature the opening of Theatre in the Park’s latest musical “Grease.”

The show runs until June 25.