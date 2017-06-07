Shawnee 4-H youth wins visual arts project

Area 4-H youth were recently named as Kansas 4-H State Project and State 4-H Scholarship winners at the annual Emerald Circle Banquet late last month.

A total of 32 State 4-H Project winners were chosen along with 69 current and past Kansas 4-H members to receive scholarships equaling $75,000.

Amelia Mullin, of Shawnee, won the State 4-H Visual Arts Project.

State 4-H Project winners are recognized for their citizenship, leadership, learning and participation within a specific 4-H project area and also earn the opportunity to attend National 4-H Congress, which takes place each fall in Atlanta.

Additionally, the winners each received a $450 scholarship for the trip.

“Celebrating together the leadership impact and investment 4-H youth have demonstrated within their communities for their communities through project-based learning is a highlight of the Kansas 4-H Youth Development year,” stated Wade Weber, State 4-H Program Leader, in a press release. “As we recognize and celebrate individual 4-H youth achievements, Emerald Circle is a time to remind us of the 4-H mission and purpose of 4-H youth development, which is to empower tomorrow’s community leaders by engaging them in community leadership today.

The Kansas 4-H Foundation provides private support and services benefiting the state’s 4-H program.

The Foundation’s projects include Rock Spring 4-H Center — the nation’s largest privately owned and operated 4-H camp and conference facility — as well as support for awards, scholarships, publications, financial services and 4-H alumni programs.

The Foundation also owns the Clovia Scholarship House, a cooperative living facility at Kansas State University.

