Archive for Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Shawnee businesses to be honored June 14
June 7, 2017
The annual Shawnee Economic Development Council Business Appreciation luncheon June 14 will honor and recognize businesses that have made a significant impact in the community.
Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon starting at noon, at Old Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.
Cost is $20 for SEDC and chamber members, $24 for non-members/guests.
Interested persons may register online at shawneekschamber.com, or call the chamber at 913-631-6545.
RSVP deadline is noon Monday. The SEDC luncheon is sponsored by Intrust Bank.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment