Shawnee businesses to be honored June 14

The annual Shawnee Economic Development Council Business Appreciation luncheon June 14 will honor and recognize businesses that have made a significant impact in the community.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon starting at noon, at Old Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.

Cost is $20 for SEDC and chamber members, $24 for non-members/guests.

Interested persons may register online at shawneekschamber.com, or call the chamber at 913-631-6545.

RSVP deadline is noon Monday. The SEDC luncheon is sponsored by Intrust Bank.