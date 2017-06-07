Archive for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Shawnee businesses to be honored June 14

By Staff Report

June 7, 2017

The annual Shawnee Economic Development Council Business Appreciation luncheon June 14 will honor and recognize businesses that have made a significant impact in the community.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon starting at noon, at Old Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.

Cost is $20 for SEDC and chamber members, $24 for non-members/guests.

Interested persons may register online at shawneekschamber.com, or call the chamber at 913-631-6545.

RSVP deadline is noon Monday. The SEDC luncheon is sponsored by Intrust Bank.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment