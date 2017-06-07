Shawnee Town 1929 taking hair donations

Have long locks you’re ready to chop off?

If so, you might want to donate your hair during Shawnee Town 1929’s Hair Bobbing for a Good Cause event, which takes place June 24.

Eight inches or more is required for donation to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, a charity campaign created by Pantene in partnership with HairUWear and the American Cancer Society.

The campaign creates hair wigs for women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Local hair stylists will be on hand to do the cutting in the museum’s 1920s outfitted Bousman Barber Shop.

There will also be 1920s-inspired refreshments on hand to celebrate the donations.

The free event will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. June 24 at Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St.

Registration is required, however.

For more information and to make reservations, phone 913-248-2360.