De Soto girls basketball players make most of team camp

— After losing four out of the five starters from a team that went to the state tournament last year, De Soto girls basketball coach Ryan Robie has been looking for players to fill those roles throughout the offseason.

While the start of the 2017-18 season is still more than five months away, Robie was encouraged by the enthusiasm of all of the players who participated in the Wildcats' basketball camp this week — especially those who capitalized on the opportunity to put some extra shots up.

"I opened it up to just a handful of girls saying, 'Hey, I'll be at the gym at 8 a.m. if you want to come and bring a friend. I'll be there. The gym will be open,'" Robie said. "We had 15 girls show up at 8 a.m. that were ready to go on the first day. With camp not starting until 9 a.m., to me, that was a huge motivator."

Robie had an experienced squad last season that included Class of 2017 seniors Madison Plake, Julia Johnson, Tanith Beal, Sydney Jones and Jackie Kennard. The De Soto head coach will be counting on a great deal of leadership next season from seniors Mariah Grizzle — the team's lone returning starter — and Mara Montgomery.

"I've talked to both of them and I said, 'Look, it's your time to lead.' I feel like if our seniors are doing a great job of leading, then we're in a good place," Robie said. "I always preach to them that if I have to lead, we'll be good, but if players will lead, we have the potential of being great."

Along with Grizzle and Montgomery, juniors Hannah Wilson and Linnea Searls and sophomores Ellie Bream and Mackenzie Shupe are expected to return to the varsity squad.

"They're not freshmen and sophomores anymore. We talked as a staff after the first day about how well they have grown and how well they have matured as players," Robie said. "They're really no longer making excuses for why they don't know or why they can't do (what is asked of them). They're taking on a leadership role as sophomores and juniors, which is huge."

A couple of things Robie emphasized at camp were communication and the willingness to learn different styles of play.

"We're continuing to try to build our culture here," Robie said. "We feel like in order for us to be successful, our culture has to be really good. It's easy to talk about culture, but actually doing culture is a much more difficult task — especially with a really young team."

Between the team's camp and competing in the Shawnee Mission South summer league, Shupe is excited for the Wildcats' chance to come together before the season gets underway.

"It's going to be a good year, for sure," Shupe said.