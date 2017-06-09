Returners quick to pick up new offense at Mill Valley girls basketball camp

As Drew Walters heads into his second season as Mill Valley's girls basketball coach, he has a lot of optimism about how his veteran team is starting to shape up.

Walters worked with the Jaguars on installing a swing offense during their camp this week, and was encouraged that his returners didn't need him to take much time explaining it.

"It doesn't take them long," Walters said. "We have a lot of girls who understand basketball and I think have a lot of knowledge. Sometimes it doesn't take the experienced girls as long to pick up."

The Jaguars began the 2016-17 campaign by trying to push the pace offensively, but Walters changed things up late in the season to play more in the half court and focus on valuing each possession — which is one of the key points to the swing offense.

"Things are going good. We had a couple of practices last week to get ready for summer league," Walters said. "I'm excited after last year after having the experience of being the head coach. I think we're going to put the time and the effort this summer that it's going to take to try to be good next year."

The swing offense has four players set up on the perimeter and one in the post, but all five interchangeably cut and screen to increase floor spacing. While Walters felt good about his upperclassmen started to learn the offense at camp, he also paid close attention to what freshmen and sophomores might have a chance to step up and contribute next season.

"One of the things I'm looking for is who is are going to be our role players who are coming off the bench because we return six girls who played a lot of varsity minutes last year, and that's probably who is going to have most of that time," Walters said. "I'm looking for how I can get my sophomores better so we can make practice more intense with our JV next year and how can they push them."

The Jaguars have seniors Evan Zars, Adde Hinkle and Payton Shurley and juniors Trinity Knapp, Claire Kaifes and Presley Barton all returning. Walters also listed Lexi Ballard and Lexi Crocker as two juniors that will likely get some minutes at the varsity level.

Along with building some chemistry at camp, Walters thought his returners had a good showing in their first summer league games on Monday at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

"They remembered and built things from what we were ending on last year, so that was nice to see," Walters said.